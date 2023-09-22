Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sutton County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Sutton County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Sutton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sonora High School at Harper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Harper, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.