High school football is happening this week in Van Zandt County, Texas, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Van Zandt County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Edgewood High School at Winona High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Winona, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Fruitvale High School at Burkeville High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on September 23
    • Location: Burkeville, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

