This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Wichita County, Texas. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Wichita County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Electra High School at Petrolia High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Petrolia, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Burkburnett High School at Vernon High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Vernon, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

