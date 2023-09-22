In Williamson County, Texas, there are exciting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available here.

    • Williamson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Georgetown High School at A&M Consolidated

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dublin High School at Florence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Florence, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Leander Glenn High School at Hendrickson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Pflugerville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Thrall High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Thrall, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Taylor High School at Jarrell High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Jarrell, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

