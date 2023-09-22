Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Zapata County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Zapata County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Zapata County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Zapata High School at Calallen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Corpus Christi, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 31
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.