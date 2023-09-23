The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) visit the Baylor Bears (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at McLane Stadium. Baylor is a 14.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 49.5.

On defense, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 22nd-best by surrendering just 276.3 yards per game. The offense ranks 55th (409.3 yards per game). Baylor ranks 52nd with 418.0 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 58th with 333.7 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Baylor vs. Texas Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

McLane Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Texas vs Baylor Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Texas -14.5 -110 -110 49.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Week 4 Big 12 Betting Trends

Baylor Betting Records & Stats

Baylor is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

One of Baylor's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Baylor lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Baylor has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson has racked up 444 yards (148.0 ypg) while completing 45.2% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 47 yards with one touchdown.

Dominic Richardson has run the ball 30 times for 156 yards.

Richard Reese has piled up 117 yards (on 26 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr. paces his squad with 168 receiving yards on 10 catches.

Hal Presley has put up a 155-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 16 targets.

Drake Dabney's eight grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 139 yards (46.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

TJ Franklin has 2.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 3.0 TFL and eight tackles.

Matt Jones, Baylor's top tackler, has 18 tackles this year.

Carl Williams IV has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 1.0 TFL and one pass defended to his name.

