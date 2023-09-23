The Houston Cougars (1-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-2) square off at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Houston is averaging 23.7 points per game offensively this year (95th in the FBS), and is giving up 31 points per game (108th) on defense. On the offensive side of the ball, Sam Houston is a bottom-25 unit, putting up only 1.5 points per game (fourth-worst). On the bright side, it is excelling on the other side of the ball, surrendering just 13.5 points per contest (seventh-best).

Houston vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Houston Sam Houston 347.7 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.5 (128th) 483.7 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.5 (14th) 108.3 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 37 (129th) 239.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.5 (122nd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has recorded 718 yards (239.3 ypg) on 63-of-111 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 78 rushing yards (26 ypg) on 41 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Stacy Sneed has 103 rushing yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Tony Mathis has carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Sam Brown's leads his squad with 343 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 catches (out of 26 targets).

Matthew Golden has caught 13 passes for 152 yards (50.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Joseph Manjack IV's 14 catches have turned into 152 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has racked up 191 yards (95.5 yards per game) while completing 55.3% of his passes with three interceptions this season.

Zach Hrbacek has run for 30 yards on 15 carries so far this year.

John Gentry has compiled 25 yards on 10 carries.

Noah Smith leads his squad with 56 receiving yards on six catches.

Ife Adeyi has recorded 48 receiving yards (24 yards per game) on six receptions.

Malik Phillips has racked up 20 reciving yards (10 ypg) this season.

