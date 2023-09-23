The Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) will play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 36.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State matchup.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Oklahoma State Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-3.5) 36.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-3.5) 36.5 -178 +146 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Iowa State has put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma State has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Iowa State & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds

Iowa State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000 Oklahoma State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

