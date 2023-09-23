Marcus Semien and Julio Rodriguez will be among the star attractions when the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank sixth in MLB action with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in MLB, slugging .456.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.266).

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (849 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 16th in baseball.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.31).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.274).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (9-11) is aiming for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Rangers in his 31st start of the season. He has a 3.38 ERA in 175 2/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.

The lefty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

Montgomery is aiming to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Montgomery will look to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert

