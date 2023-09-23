The South Florida Bulls are expected to win their game against the Rice Owls at 4:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, according to our computer projections. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Rice vs. South Florida Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction South Florida (+2.5) Under (58) South Florida 28, Rice 26

Week 4 AAC Predictions

Rice Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Owls a 58.3% chance to win.

The Owls are unbeaten against the spread this season.

One of the Owls' two games this season has hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 58 points, three higher than the average total in Rice games this season.

South Florida Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 46.5% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

The Bulls are 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

South Florida has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Bulls' two games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

The average over/under in South Florida games this season is eight more points than the point total of 58 in this outing.

Owls vs. Bulls 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Rice 37.3 28.3 51 24 10 37 South Florida 21.7 27.3 20.5 20.5 24 41

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.