The Rice Owls (2-1) hit the road for an AAC battle against the South Florida Bulls (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Rice is averaging 377 yards per game on offense, which ranks 79th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Owls rank 72nd, giving up 360 yards per game. With 382 total yards per game on offense, South Florida ranks 73rd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 99th, allowing 389.3 total yards per contest.

Rice vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

City: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Rice vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Rice South Florida 377 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (80th) 360 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.3 (92nd) 109 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.7 (14th) 268 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (119th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has thrown for 805 yards (268.3 ypg) to lead Rice, completing 62.4% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 24 times for 137 yards (45.7 per game), scoring one time. He's also caught 10 passes for 96 yards.

Juma Otoviano has been handed the ball 26 times this year and racked up 53 yards (17.7 per game). He's also helped out in the pass game with two grabs for 48 yards

Luke McCaffrey's leads his squad with 171 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 catches (out of 24 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Braylen Walker has hauled in seven receptions totaling 151 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kobie Campbell has racked up four receptions for 103 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 450 yards on 49-of-96 passing with four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 275 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has run for 210 yards across 41 attempts.

Sean Atkins has totaled 16 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 142 (47.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times.

Khafre Brown has recorded 109 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on six receptions.

Naiem Simmons' seven receptions (on 16 targets) have netted him 85 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

