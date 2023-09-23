UAC opponents match up when the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) and the Austin Peay Governors (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium.

On offense, SFA ranks 40th in the FCS with 393 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 50th in total defense (325.7 yards allowed per contest). Austin Peay ranks 33rd with 401.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 78th with 385.7 total yards given up per game on defense.

SFA vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

SFA vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

SFA Austin Peay 393 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.3 (34th) 325.7 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.7 (84th) 179.3 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.3 (101st) 213.7 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305 (5th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 4 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer leads SFA with 572 yards (190.7 ypg) on 48-of-90 passing with four touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 106 rushing yards on 14 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jerrell Wimbley has 288 rushing yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel's 147 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has collected 10 receptions.

Anthony Williams has hauled in three passes while averaging 35.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Ty Love has compiled eight grabs for 98 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per game.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has recored 915 passing yards, or 305 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.3% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 12.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

CJ Evans Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 29 carries for 153 yards, or 51 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jevon Jackson has run for 92 yards across 23 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kam Thomas' 157 receiving yards (52.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 12 catches on 19 targets with one touchdown.

Tre Shackelford has racked up 154 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 17 receptions.

Jaden Barnes' 10 catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 149 yards (49.7 ypg).

