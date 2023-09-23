The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and the SMU Mustangs (2-1) square off at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

TCU ranks 57th in scoring defense this season (21.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 39.7 points per game. SMU has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 14 points per contest (23rd-best). On offense, it ranks 26th by piling up 39.3 points per game.

SMU vs. TCU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

SMU vs. TCU Key Statistics

SMU TCU 463.3 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 515.7 (19th) 263.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.7 (79th) 167.7 (59th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.7 (19th) 295.7 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 302 (23rd) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 1 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (46th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has put up 798 passing yards, or 266.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62.7% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with two interceptions.

LJ Johnson Jr. has run for 153 yards on 27 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has piled up 32 carries and totaled 140 yards.

Jake Bailey has collected 13 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 136 (45.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times.

Jordan Hudson has put together a 109-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught five passes on seven targets.

Roderick Daniels Jr.'s five grabs (on 10 targets) have netted him 105 yards (35.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris has thrown for 856 yards, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 146 yards (48.7 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Emani Bailey has 357 rushing yards on 56 carries with one touchdown.

John Paul Richardson's 147 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 17 times and has collected 13 catches.

Warren Thompson has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 143 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jared Wiley has racked up 10 catches for 92 yards, an average of 30.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

