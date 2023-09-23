The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and SMU Mustangs (2-1) clash with the Iron Skillet the prize on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 63.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the TCU vs. SMU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TCU vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

TCU vs. SMU Betting Trends

TCU has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread once when favored by 6.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

SMU has won one game against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

