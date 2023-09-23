The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-2) play an FCS opponent, the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 24th-worst in the FBS (31.3 points allowed per game), Old Dominion has had more success on offense, ranking 81st in the FBS by putting up 26.3 points per game. Texas A&M-Commerce has lots of room to get better, as it ranks 16th-worst in total yards per game (245.5) and fourth-worst in total yards allowed per game (516.0).

Keep reading for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce Old Dominion 245.5 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.0 (106th) 516.0 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.7 (97th) 138.0 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 137.7 (87th) 107.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.3 (104th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Peter Parrish leads Texas A&M-Commerce with 122 yards on 17-of-36 passing with zero touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 48 rushing yards (24.0 ypg) on 21 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Reggie Branch's team-high 100 rushing yards have come on 22 carries. He also leads the team with 43 receiving yards (21.5 per game) on four catches.

Ra'veion Hargrove has run for 52 yards across 15 carries.

Keith Miller III leads his team with 72 receiving yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Micaleous Elder's eight targets have resulted in six receptions for 33 yards.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has 574 passing yards for Old Dominion, completing 52.9% of his passes and throwing seven touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 34 rushing yards (11.3 ypg) on 38 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Keshawn Wicks has 208 rushing yards on 42 carries.

Devin Roche has piled up 120 yards on 13 carries.

Javon Harvey's 166 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has registered three catches and one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has caught four passes while averaging 37.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Isiah Paige has been the target of 11 passes and compiled eight catches for 90 yards, an average of 30.0 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Old Dominion or Texas A&M-Commerce gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.