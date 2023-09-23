The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) are 8.5-point favorites when they host the Auburn Tigers (3-0) in an SEC matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field. The point total for the outing is set at 51.5.

Texas A&M ranks 27th in total offense (467 yards per game) and 38th in total defense (298.3 yards allowed per game) this season. Auburn's defense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 14th-best in the FBS with 264 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is generating 428 total yards per game, which ranks 48th.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: ESPN

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

Texas A&M has covered the spread twice in three games this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites in two of two games this season.

Texas A&M has hit the over in two of three games with a set total (66.7%).

Texas A&M has gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Texas A&M has played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has 909 yards passing for Texas A&M, completing 70.5% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 69 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has racked up 149 yards on 34 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner. He's also caught seven passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Rueben Owens has racked up 83 yards on 20 carries, scoring one time.

Evan Stewart's team-leading 257 yards as a receiver have come on 19 catches (out of 27 targets) with two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Jahdae Walker has hauled in eight grabs for 141 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Shemar Turner has three sacks to lead the team, and also has one TFL and six tackles.

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M's leading tackler, has 15 tackles and four TFL this year.

Josh DeBerry leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 12 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one pass defended.

