The Auburn Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies square off in one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the schedule in Week 4 that should be of interest to fans in Texas.

College Football Games to Watch in Texas on TV This Week

SMU Mustangs at TCU Horned Frogs

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: TCU (-7)

Auburn Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Kyle Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas A&M (-8.5)

Texas Southern Tigers at Grambling Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Texas Tech Red Raiders at West Virginia Mountaineers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Texas Tech (-5.5)

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Tennessee (-23.5)

Rice Owls at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Rice (-2.5)

Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Strawberry Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Nevada Wolf Pack at Texas State Bobcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Texas State (-17.5)

Abilene Christian Wildcats at Central Arkansas Bears

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Austin Peay Governors at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Southwest Baptist Bearcats at Tarleton State Texans

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (TX)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

North American Stallions at Incarnate Word Cardinals

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Prairie View A&M Panthers at Alcorn State Braves

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium
  • TV Channel: Braves All-Access

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at Baylor Bears

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: McLane Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Texas (-16.5)

UNLV Rebels at UTEP Miners

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UNLV (-1.5)

