UTSA vs. Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) will look to upset the No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 20.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 57.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. UTSA matchup.
UTSA vs. Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Channel: SEC Network
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|Caesars
|FanDuel
|PointsBet
UTSA vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|UTSA Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-20.5)
|57.5
|-1200
|+750
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-20.5)
|57.5
|-1600
|+860
Week 4 Odds
UTSA vs. Tennessee Betting Trends
- UTSA is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).
- Tennessee has covered once in two chances against the spread this season.
- The Volunteers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.
