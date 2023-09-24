The Dallas Cowboys (2-0) will face off against the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Cowboys are notable favorites in this one, with the spread currently at 12.5 points. The over/under in the contest is set at 43.5 points.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's tilt between the Cowboys and Cardinals? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the stats and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Cowboys vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Cowboys led after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games .

The Cowboys' offense averaged 5.4 points in the first quarter last season, and on defense, they surrendered 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals led after the first quarter in four games, trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and were tied after the first quarter in five games last season.

In the first quarter last season, the Cardinals averaged 2.4 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.4 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

The Cowboys won the second quarter six times, were outscored five times, and tied six times in 17 games last season.

Offensively, Dallas averaged 8.2 points in the second quarter (seventh-ranked) last season. On the other side of the ball, it allowed 7.2 points on average in the second quarter (18th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second quarter last season, the Cardinals averaged 7.1 points on offense (12th-ranked) and allowed an average of 8.7 points on defense (28th-ranked).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Cowboys won the third quarter in seven games last season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

Last season, Dallas' offense averaged 5.8 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it surrendered 5.1 points on average in the third quarter.

The Cardinals won the third quarter in five games last year, lost the third quarter in 11 games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in one game.

The Cardinals averaged 2.9 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.9 points on defense in the third quarter last year.

4th Quarter

In the Cowboys' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 11 times, been outscored four times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Dallas averaged 7.7 points in the fourth quarter (third-ranked) last season. On defense, it gave up 4.3 points on average in the fourth quarter (third-ranked).

The Cardinals won the fourth quarter in six games last season, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Cardinals averaged 6.4 points on offense and allowed an average of seven points on defense.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 3 In-Game Primers

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys led 10 times (8-2 in those games) last season, were trailing six times (4-2), and were tied one time (0-1).

Dallas averaged 13.6 points on offense in the first half last year and allowed an average of 10.6 points on defense.

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Cardinals had the lead five times (2-3 in those games), were behind 11 times (2-9), and were tied one time (0-1).

The Cardinals averaged 9.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 13.1 points on defense in the first half last year.

2nd Half

Last year, the Cowboys won the second half in 11 games, lost the second half in five games, and tied the second half in one game.

In the second half last season, Dallas averaged 13.5 points on offense. It allowed an average of 9.4 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Cardinals won the second half three times, were outscored in that half 12 times, and tied two times.

The Cardinals averaged 9.4 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 13.9 points on defense in the second half last year.

Rep the Cowboys or the Cardinals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.