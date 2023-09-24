The Dallas Cowboys (2-0) and the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) play at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cowboys Insights (2022)

The Cowboys scored just 1.1 more points per game (27.5) than the Cardinals allowed (26.4) last season.

The Cowboys averaged 354.9 yards per game last season, just six more than the 348.9 the Cardinals allowed per outing.

Last season Dallas piled up 135.2 rushing yards per game, 16.6 more than Arizona allowed per contest (118.6).

The Cowboys turned the ball over 23 times last season, three more turnovers than the Cardinals forced (20).

Cowboys Away Performance (2022)

The Cowboys averaged fewer points in road games last year (24.6 per game) than they did overall (27.5), and allowed more (20.6 per game) than overall (20.1).

On the road, the Cowboys accumulated fewer yards (345.5 per game) than overall (354.9). They also gave up more (331.8 per game) than overall (330.2).

On the road last season, Dallas picked up fewer passing yards (209.5 per game) than it did overall (219.8). But it also conceded fewer passing yards on the road (199.1) than overall (200.9).

On the road the Cowboys picked up more rushing yards (136 per game) than overall (135.2). But they also allowed more rushing yards (132.6) than overall (129.3).

The Cowboys successfully converted 44.4% of third downs on the road in 2022 (1.1% less than overall), and conceded on 37% of third downs in road games (0.7% less than overall).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New York W 40-0 NBC 9/17/2023 New York W 30-10 CBS 9/24/2023 at Arizona - FOX 10/1/2023 New England - FOX 10/8/2023 at San Francisco - NBC 10/16/2023 at Los Angeles - ABC/ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.