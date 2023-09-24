The September 24 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) will feature a showdown between quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Kenny Pickett at Allegiant Stadium. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's contest.

Raiders vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada TV: NBC

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Kenny Pickett Matchup

Jimmy Garoppolo 2022 Stats Kenny Pickett 11 Games Played 13 67.2% Completion % 63.0% 2,437 (221.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,404 (184.9) 16 Touchdowns 7 4 Interceptions 9 33 (3.0) Rushing Yards (Per game) 237 (18.2) 2 Rushing Touchdowns 3

Steelers Defensive Stats

Last year, the Steelers' defense was clicking, as it ranked 10th in the league with 20.4 points allowed per contest. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranked 14th with 5,617 total yards allowed (330.4 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Pittsburgh surrendered 3,779 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and ranked 25th in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.0).

Against the run, the Steelers were one of the best defenses in the league, ranking ninth in the NFL by giving up 108.1 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked seventh with 4.2 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Pittsburgh ranked 17th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (55.3%) and 18th in third-down percentage allowed (39.4%).

Raiders Defensive Stats

Last season, the Raiders' defense struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranked 26th in the league with 24.6 points allowed per contest. When it came to total yards, the team ranked 28th with 6,216 total yards allowed (365.6 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Las Vegas had trouble last season, with 4,129 passing yards allowed (29th in NFL). It ranked 19th with 25 passing touchdowns allowed.

Against the run, the Raiders ceded 2,087 total rushing yards (19th in NFL) and ranked 19th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.5).

On defense, Las Vegas ranked 29th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed (64.8%) and 26th in third-down percentage allowed (41.7%).

