The Texas Rangers and Robbie Grossman will take on Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 2:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB play with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .455 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers are second in the majors with a .266 batting average.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (851 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers rank third in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 average in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (11-4 with a 3.05 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

Eovaldi has registered 11 quality starts this season.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in a game 20 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had eight appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.