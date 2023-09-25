Rangers vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 25
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Texas Rangers (87-68) and the Los Angeles Angels (70-86) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Rangers securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on September 25.
The probable starters are Jon Gray (8-8) for the Rangers and Patrick Sandoval (7-13) for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 6, Angels 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.
- The Rangers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 104 times and won 62, or 59.6%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 21-9 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -185 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rangers have a 64.9% chance to win.
- Texas has scored 860 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 19
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 30
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Luis Castillo
