Jonah Heim vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 38 walks while batting .261.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 122 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had an RBI in 50 games this year (41.0%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- In 47 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|57
|.261
|AVG
|.262
|.323
|OBP
|.318
|.500
|SLG
|.397
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|44
|49/20
|K/BB
|44/18
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- The Angels will send Detmers (3-10) out to make his 28th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.