The Texas Rangers and Jonah Heim, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 38 walks while batting .261.

Heim has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 122 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.4% of those games.

He has homered in 14.8% of his games this year, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Heim has had an RBI in 50 games this year (41.0%), including 22 multi-RBI outings (18.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.

In 47 of 122 games this year, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 65 GP 57 .261 AVG .262 .323 OBP .318 .500 SLG .397 30 XBH 17 12 HR 6 48 RBI 44 49/20 K/BB 44/18 0 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings