Leody Taveras and his .457 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (137 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers on September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .274 with 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 37th in batting average, 90th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 65.0% of his 137 games this year, with more than one hit in 27.0% of them.

In 12 games this season, he has gone deep (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 30.7% of his games this season, Taveras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (10.2%).

Other Rangers Players vs the Angels

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 69 .285 AVG .265 .333 OBP .308 .456 SLG .403 23 XBH 24 9 HR 4 37 RBI 28 59/17 K/BB 53/17 8 SB 6

Angels Pitching Rankings