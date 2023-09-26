Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will look to get the better of Reid Detmers, the Los Angeles Angels' starter, on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third-best in MLB action with 227 total home runs.

Texas is second in baseball with a .458 slugging percentage.

The Rangers rank second in the majors with a .266 batting average.

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.5 runs per game (865 total).

The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 16 mark in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.274).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Cody Bradford gets the start for the Rangers, his eighth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.65 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Sunday, Sept. 17 against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty tossed three innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Bradford has not recorded a quality start yet this season.

Bradford will look to pick up his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 2.8 innings per appearance.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners W 9-8 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

