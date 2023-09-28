Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bell County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Bell County, Texas has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Bell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pflugerville High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School at Central Texas Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elgin High School at Belton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Corsicana, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Belton High School at Cleburne High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Austin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Academy High School at Lorena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Lorena, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
