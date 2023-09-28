The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .725 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 72 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 32nd in slugging.

Semien enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with four homers.

Semien has picked up a hit in 117 of 158 games this season, with multiple hits 52 times.

In 26 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

Semien has driven home a run in 66 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 89 of 158 games this season, and more than once 23 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 77 .292 AVG .264 .360 OBP .339 .535 SLG .429 42 XBH 30 18 HR 11 54 RBI 45 43/35 K/BB 63/35 9 SB 5

Mariners Pitching Rankings