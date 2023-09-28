Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Thursday (at 9:40 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI (182 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .278/.350/.482 so far this year.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, four home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has collected 153 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .330/.392/.635 on the season.

Seager takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gilbert Stats

The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (13-7) will make his 32nd start of the season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.094 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Sep. 23 5.2 5 2 2 2 4 vs. Dodgers Sep. 17 5.0 7 5 5 6 1 vs. Angels Sep. 11 7.0 6 3 3 5 1 at Reds Sep. 6 5.1 7 3 3 9 2 at Mets Sep. 1 6.2 7 1 1 9 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 179 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He's slashing .280/.339/.490 on the year.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 137 hits with 34 doubles, 18 home runs, 93 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.380/.434 on the season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

