When the Jacksonville State Gamecocks match up with the Sam Houston Bearkats at 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 28, our projection model predicts the Gamecocks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Sam Houston vs. Jacksonville State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jacksonville State (-12.4) 49.0 Jacksonville State 31, Sam Houston 18

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record last year.

Bearkats games hit the over twice last season.

Jacksonville State Betting Info (2023)

The Gamecocks is 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

Bearkats vs. Gamecocks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 3.3 21.7 -- -- 3.5 26.0 Jacksonville State 25.8 11.8 29.0 5.7 16.0 30.0

