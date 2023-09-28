Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Travis County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to stream high school football matchups in Travis County, Texas this week? We have what you need below.
Travis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Vista Ridge High School at McNeil High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Austin, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 25
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rouse High School at Connally High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pflugerville High School at Chaparral High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Killeen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
St. Dominic Savio Catholic High School at Central Texas Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Temple, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hendrickson High School at Georgetown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Georgetown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Del Valle High School at Westlake High School
- Game Time: 7:20 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Killeen, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 26
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Weiss High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Pflugerville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
