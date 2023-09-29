Big 12 opponents will meet when the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2) meet the BYU Cougars (3-1). Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Cincinnati vs. BYU?

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: BYU 28, Cincinnati 27

BYU 28, Cincinnati 27 Cincinnati has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

The Bearcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

BYU has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Cougars have a record of in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bearcats' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: BYU (+1.5)



BYU (+1.5) Cincinnati has covered the spread on one occasion this season.

The Bearcats have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Entering play this week, BYU has one victory against the spread this season.

The Cougars have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (49.5)



Over (49.5) Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in a game twice this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 60.8 points per game, 11.3 points more than the point total of 49.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53 53 Implied Total AVG 35 35 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-2-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 2-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

BYU

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 51.8 Implied Total AVG 30 30 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 0-0-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

