Corey Seager vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.326 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas with 154 hits and an OBP of .391 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fourth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Seager enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .316 with one homer.
- Seager has picked up a hit in 90 of 116 games this season, with multiple hits 45 times.
- In 31 games this season, he has homered (26.7%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Seager has had an RBI in 54 games this season (46.6%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (19.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 61 of 116 games this year, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|52
|.333
|AVG
|.326
|.403
|OBP
|.378
|.703
|SLG
|.550
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|42/19
|1
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woo (4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has a 4.39 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
