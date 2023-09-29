Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ellis County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Ellis County, Texas, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Other Games in Texas This Week
Ellis County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Robinson High School at Life High School Waxahachie
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Waxahachie, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
