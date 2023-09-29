Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Hale County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Hale County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Meadow High School at Petersburg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Petersburg, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.