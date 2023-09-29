The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3) face a CUSA matchup with the UTEP Miners (1-4). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Louisiana Tech vs. UTEP?

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: El Paso, Texas

Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UTEP 27, Louisiana Tech 25

UTEP 27, Louisiana Tech 25 Louisiana Tech has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Bulldogs have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in only two games this season, and they split 1-1.

UTEP has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Miners have been at least a -105 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Bulldogs have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTEP (+1)



UTEP (+1) Louisiana Tech has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 1 point or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Entering play this week, UTEP has one victory against the spread this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) Louisiana Tech and its opponents have combined to outscore Friday's over/under of 50.5 points three times this season.

This season, UTEP has played only one game with a combined score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 45 points per game, 5.5 points fewer than the point total of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Louisiana Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.9 61.2 55.5 Implied Total AVG 37.8 37.3 38.5 ATS Record 2-3-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-1-0 0-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.8 53.5 50.7 Implied Total AVG 28.8 29.5 28.3 ATS Record 1-4-0 1-1-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

