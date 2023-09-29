The Louisville Cardinals (4-0) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the NC State Wolfpack (3-1) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Louisville ranks 39th in scoring defense this year (19 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 43 points per game. NC State ranks 81st with 381.3 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 44th with 326 total yards allowed per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Louisville vs. NC State Game Info

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Louisville vs. NC State Key Statistics

Louisville NC State 542 (7th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (86th) 359.5 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (46th) 237.3 (5th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.5 (52nd) 304.8 (15th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 214.8 (95th) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (74th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 1,120 yards passing for Louisville, completing 67% of his passes and recording 10 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 100 rushing yards (25 ypg) on 27 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jawhar Jordan has carried the ball 50 times for a team-high 478 yards (119.5 per game) with six scores. He has also caught six passes for 133 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 142 yards on 31 attempts, scoring one time. He's caught eight passes for 94 yards (23.5 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 19 receptions for 400 yards (100 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has grabbed 11 passes while averaging 43.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

NC State Stats Leaders

Brennan Armstrong has been a dual threat for NC State this season. He has 859 passing yards (214.8 per game) while completing 60% of his passes. He's thrown five touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 225 yards (56.3 ypg) on 52 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Michael Allen has compiled 117 yards on 21 carries.

Kevin Concepcion leads his team with 238 receiving yards on 22 receptions with two touchdowns.

Julian Gray has seven receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 116 yards (29 yards per game) this year.

Porter Rooks' 13 targets have resulted in nine catches for 108 yards.

