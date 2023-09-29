Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Upshur County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Upshur County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Upshur County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Union Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Gilmer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
