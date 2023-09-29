We have 2023 high school football action in Wise County, Texas this week, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Tarrant County
  • Waller County
  • Mills County
  • Fort Bend County
  • Montague County
  • Brazoria County
  • Denton County
  • Coryell County
  • El Paso County
  • Galveston County

    • Wise County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Pilot Point High School at Paradise High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Paradise, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Boyd High School at Whitesboro High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Whitesboro, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

