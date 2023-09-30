The North Texas Mean Green (1-2) play an FCS opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks third-worst in the FBS (538.3 yards allowed per game), North Texas has played better on offense, ranking 35th in the FBS offensively totaling 445.0 yards per game. With 28.3 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Abilene Christian ranks 40th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 59th, allowing 26.5 points per game.

Abilene Christian vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Abilene Christian vs. North Texas Key Statistics

Abilene Christian North Texas 361.3 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 445.0 (106th) 458.0 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 538.3 (90th) 132.0 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.3 (42nd) 229.3 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.7 (47th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (82nd) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has put up 847 passing yards, or 211.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has collected five touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Jermiah Dobbins, has carried the ball 52 times for 291 yards (72.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jay'Veon Sunday has taken 30 carries and totaled 113 yards with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor paces his squad with 211 receiving yards on seven receptions with one touchdown.

Taelyn Williams has caught seven passes and compiled 136 receiving yards (34.0 per game).

Cooper McCasland's nine grabs (on 11 targets) have netted him 118 yards (29.5 ypg).

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has racked up 524 yards (174.7 ypg) on 38-of-63 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 74 rushing yards (24.7 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Ayo Adeyi has racked up 182 yards on 29 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Oscar Adaway III has carried the ball 30 times for 117 yards (39.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jay Maclin has hauled in 11 catches for 238 yards (79.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has caught 19 passes for 215 yards (71.7 yards per game) this year.

Damon Ward Jr. has been the target of 10 passes and racked up six catches for 123 yards, an average of 41.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

