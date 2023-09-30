The North Texas Mean Green (1-2) are favored, by 16.5 points, versus the FCS Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Apogee Stadium. The over/under in this outing is 68.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Abilene Christian matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Abilene Christian vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Abilene Christian vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Abilene Christian Moneyline BetMGM North Texas (-16.5) 68.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM

Week 5 Odds

Abilene Christian vs. North Texas Betting Trends

Abilene Christian has put together a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

North Texas has covered once in three games with a spread this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.