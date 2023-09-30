Right now the Dallas Cowboys have been given +1000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cowboys are three spots lower based on their Super Bowl odds (sixth-best in NFL) than their computer ranking (third-best).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Cowboys have experienced the 12th-smallest change this season, improving from +1500 at the beginning to +1000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Cowboys have a 9.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has won twice against the spread this season.

Two of the Cowboys' three games have hit the over.

The Cowboys have won two of the three games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite in every game this season.

Defensively, the Cowboys have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 262 yards per game. They rank 11th on offense (354.3 yards per game).

The Cowboys have been thriving on both sides of the ball, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and third-best in scoring defense (12.7 points allowed per game).

Cowboys Impact Players

On the ground, Tony Pollard has two TDs and has gained 264 yards (88.0 per game).

In the passing game, Pollard has zero touchdowns, with 12 receptions for 48 yards.

Dak Prescott has thrown for 647 yards (215.7 per game), completing 67.6%, with three touchdowns and one interception in three games.

Also, Prescott has run for 44 yards and zero scores.

CeeDee Lamb has 19 receptions for 273 yards (91.0 per game) and zero TDs in three games.

In three games, Rico Dowdle has run for 71 yards (23.7 per game) and zero scores.

In three games for the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has collected 4.0 sacks and 5.0 TFL and 12 tackles.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +12500 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +8000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +550 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +12500 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +30000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

Odds are current as of September 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.