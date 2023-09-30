The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) meet a fellow Big 12 foe when they host the Houston Cougars (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Texas Tech is putting up 406 yards per game on offense (59th in the FBS), and rank 59th on the other side of the ball, yielding 347.5 yards allowed per game. Houston is posting 395.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (68th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 407.3 total yards per contest (101st-ranked).

Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Lubbock, Texas Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Houston vs. Texas Tech Key Statistics

Houston Texas Tech 395.3 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406 (69th) 407.3 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.5 (56th) 127.8 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162 (59th) 267.5 (43rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 244 (60th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 9 (13th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith leads Houston with 1,012 yards on 94-of-151 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 104 rushing yards (26 ypg) on 46 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Parker Jenkins is his team's leading rusher with 28 carries for 147 yards, or 36.8 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well.

Stacy Sneed has collected 124 yards (on 29 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching seven passes for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Brown leads his team with 405 receiving yards on 24 receptions.

Matthew Golden has 22 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 244 yards (61 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Joseph Manjack IV's 26 targets have resulted in 20 receptions for 211 yards and one touchdown.

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough has thrown for 746 yards, completing 59.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also run for 149 yards (37.3 ypg) on 48 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Tahj Brooks has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 412 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Jerand Bradley's team-leading 241 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 40 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Brown has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 151 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Xavier White has hauled in 12 grabs for 125 yards, an average of 31.3 yards per game.

