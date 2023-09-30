Houston vs. Texas Tech: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3) will meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The Cougars are considerable underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 52 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. Houston matchup in this article.
Houston vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 2
- City: Lubbock, Texas
- Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium
Houston vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|Houston Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-10)
|52
|-375
|+300
BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-10)
|52.5
|-420
|+320
FanDuel
Houston vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends
- Houston has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Texas Tech is winless against the spread this season (0-3-0).
- The Red Raiders have not covered the spread when favored by 10 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Houston 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
