Josh Jung vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Josh Jung -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 84 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.
- Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Jung has driven in a run in 40 games this season (33.3%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.3%.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|56
|.272
|AVG
|.267
|.336
|OBP
|.296
|.472
|SLG
|.475
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|67/9
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.76 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 33rd of the season. He is 14-8 with a 3.24 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 194 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (3.24), fifth in WHIP (1.065), and 11th in K/9 (10).
