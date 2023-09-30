Josh Jung -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on September 30 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Read More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks while batting .270.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Jung has picked up a hit in 84 of 120 games this season, with multiple hits 36 times.

Looking at the 120 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 20 of them (16.7%), and in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

Jung has driven in a run in 40 games this season (33.3%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 18.3%.

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .272 AVG .267 .336 OBP .296 .472 SLG .475 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 79/20 K/BB 67/9 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings