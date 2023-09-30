The North Texas Mean Green (1-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Apogee Stadium.

North Texas owns the 48th-ranked scoring offense this season (33.3 points per game), and has been less effective defensively, ranking third-worst with 47 points allowed per game. Abilene Christian is generating 28.3 points per contest on offense this season (40th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.5 points per contest (59th-ranked) on defense.

North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Abilene Christian Key Statistics

North Texas Abilene Christian 445 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.3 (43rd) 538.3 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458 (116th) 180.3 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132 (77th) 264.7 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (39th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 6 (57th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has thrown for 524 yards (174.7 ypg) to lead North Texas, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 74 rushing yards on 16 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Ayo Adeyi has 182 rushing yards on 29 carries with two touchdowns.

Oscar Adaway III has been handed the ball 30 times this year and racked up 117 yards (39 per game) with one touchdown.

Jay Maclin's 238 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has totaled 11 receptions and four touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 215 yards so far this campaign.

Damon Ward Jr. has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in six catches for 123 yards, an average of 41 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor has recored 847 passing yards, or 211.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.7% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with one interception.

Jermiah Dobbins has run for 291 yards on 52 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Jay'Veon Sunday has compiled 113 yards on 30 carries with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor's 211 receiving yards (52.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has seven receptions on seven targets with one touchdown.

Taelyn Williams has racked up 136 receiving yards (34 yards per game) on seven receptions.

Cooper McCasland's nine grabs (on 11 targets) have netted him 118 yards (29.5 ypg).

