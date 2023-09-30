How to Watch the Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 30
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-2) and the Grambling Tigers (2-2) square off at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, September 30, 2023.
Despite having a bottom-25 defense that ranks 12th-worst in the FCS (459.0 yards allowed per game), Prairie View A&M has had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking 54th in the FCS offensively averaging 363.0 yards per game. Grambling ranks 17th-worst in points allowed per game on defense (38.0), but at least it has been surging on offense, ranking 25th-best in points per game (33.5).
We dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on ESPN+.
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Key Statistics
|Prairie View A&M
|Grambling
|363.0 (40th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|402.8 (23rd)
|459.0 (117th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|331.8 (65th)
|173.5 (33rd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|182.0 (28th)
|189.5 (72nd)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|220.8 (44th)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|2 (80th)
|1 (34th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|0 (65th)
Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders
- Trazon Connley has compiled 703 yards (175.8 ypg) on 51-of-90 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Ahmad Antoine has 299 rushing yards on 59 carries with one touchdown.
- Caleb Johnson has piled up 182 yards on 42 carries, scoring one time.
- Brian Jenkins Jr. has hauled in 10 receptions for 204 yards (51.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .
- Trejon Spiller has reeled in eight passes while averaging 28.0 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- Jahquan Bloomfield's four grabs are good enough for 98 yards and one touchdown.
Grambling Stats Leaders
- Myles Crawley has racked up 874 yards (218.5 ypg) while completing 59.3% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes with one interception this season.
- The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 44 times for 373 yards (93.3 per game) with two touchdowns.
- Floyd Chalk IV has piled up 199 yards (on 46 carries) with four touchdowns.
- Antonio Jones paces his squad with 212 receiving yards on 17 receptions.
- Lyndon Rash has 14 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 167 yards (41.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Tylon Williams' four catches (on five targets) have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
