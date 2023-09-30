Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners face Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Saturday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in Major League Baseball with 233 home runs.

Fueled by 575 extra-base hits, Texas ranks third in MLB with a .455 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 875 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.31 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Andrew Heaney (10-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Friday, when he threw one scoreless inning without allowing a hit to the Seattle Mariners.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 27 starts this season.

In 27 starts this season, Heaney has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has kept opponents from scoring an earned run in four straight appearances.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

