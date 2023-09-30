A matchup of AAC teams features the Rice Owls (2-2) taking on the East Carolina Pirates (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Rice Stadium. The Owls are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rice vs. East Carolina matchup in this article.

Rice vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Rice Moneyline East Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Rice (-3.5) 46.5 -175 +145 FanDuel Rice (-3.5) 46.5 -176 +146

Week 5 Odds

Rice vs. East Carolina Betting Trends

Rice has won two games against the spread this season.

East Carolina has won two games against the spread this year.

The Pirates have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Rice 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000

