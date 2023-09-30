The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-2) at Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Offensively, SFA ranks 47th in the FCS with 375.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 44th in total defense (321.3 yards allowed per contest). Texas A&M-Commerce has been struggling on offense, ranking third-worst in the FCS with 8.3 points per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, giving up 30.7 points per contest (83rd-ranked).

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

SFA vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

SFA vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Key Statistics

SFA Texas A&M-Commerce 375.8 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 247.0 (122nd) 321.3 (57th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.3 (70th) 167.3 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 134.0 (73rd) 208.5 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 113.0 (123rd) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 4 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer leads SFA with 739 yards (184.8 ypg) on 68-of-128 passing with four touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 143 rushing yards on 21 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 345 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Lawton Rikel's 196 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has collected 16 receptions.

Kylon Harris has reeled in 15 passes while averaging 37.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has a total of 107 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in three passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Peter Parrish has thrown for 212 yards on 25-of-49 passing with zero touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 73 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Reggie Branch has been handed the ball 39 times for a team-high 178 yards (59.3 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his four receptions this season are good for 43 yards.

Keith Miller III has totaled five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 100 (33.3 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has two touchdowns.

Jabari Khepera has put together a 75-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on 11 targets.

